Nicokick Introduces Nicotine Pouch Advent Calendar

Nicokick.com announced the launch of its first-ever nicotine pouch advent calendar, a limited-edition release for adults aged 21 and over. Available beginning November 12, the calendar features 24 days of nicotine pouch samples from top and emerging brands, retailing for $69.99 exclusively on Nicokick.com. Designed to let adult consumers explore a variety of brands, strengths, and flavors, the collection includes Zone, Rogue, Zyn, FRE, Sesh, and Nic-S, among others, with pouch strengths ranging from 3 mg to 9 mg.

“We created the advent calendar as a transparent, seasonal way for adults to explore the variety of nicotine pouch brands available on Nicokick.com,” said James Lees, vice president of retention. The company says the launch aligns with its goal of helping adult tobacco users discover smoke-free alternatives in an engaging, educational format.