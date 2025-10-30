PMI Gets Approval to Produce Nicotine Pouches in Bangladesh

Philip Morris received approval from the Bangladesh government to open a factory in Narayanganj to produce nicotine pouches. The project, granted by the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), involves an initial investment of $5.8 million with a planned annual production of 536.3 million units, with operations required to start within a year.

The news sparked opposition from anti-tobacco campaigners who are calling for the revocation of the approval. However, Beza described the pouches as “anti-nicotine” products and noted there is no explicit ban on their production or export, despite a government import ban on e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems.

Authorities are reviewing environmental and regulatory compliance, with Philip Morris Bangladesh seeking clearance from the Department of Environment.