Pyxus International to Report Q2 FY2026 Results November 12

Pyxus International, Inc. said it will release its second-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results November 12, before market open. The company will host an earnings call and webcast at 9 a.m. EST to discuss the results.

Those interested can call +1 (646) 769-9200 or (800) 330-6710 with conference ID 2153372, or access the live webcast via Pyxus’ investor relations webpage. A press release and Q2 presentation will be available prior to the call. An archived recording will be posted shortly after the call.