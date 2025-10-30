Voopoo Launches High-Powered, Stylish Vinci S

Voopoo introduced the Vinci S, “combining cutting-edge performance with striking design.” The device features a 2000 mAh battery offering up to three days of intensive use, iCOSM Code 2.0 technology for rich flavor and leak resistance, and step-less airflow adjustment with smart power matching up to 40W.

Available in 4.5 mL or 2 mL cartridges, the Vinci S is lightweight (69 g) and portable, with top-side filling, LED battery indicator, and enhanced leak-proof design. “Its luminous palette aesthetic and premium textures make it both a functional device and a style statement,” the company said.