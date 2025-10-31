Celanese to Close Belgium Acetate Tow Plant by 2026

Celanese Corp. announced plans to cease operations at its acetate tow facility in Lanaken, Belgium, during the second half of 2026, citing declining demand, regulatory uncertainty, and high operating costs. The company has begun formal consultations with local union representatives, noting that the closure could affect around 160 employees in manufacturing and support roles.

Celanese said it will continue to meet customer obligations and engage with authorities and the local community to ensure a smooth and responsible transition.