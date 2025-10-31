Luxembourg Tightens Rules on Tobacco Products, Pulls Pouches In

Luxembourg’s Chamber of Deputies adopted Bill No. 8333 on tobacco control yesterday (October 31), introducing stricter regulations for both traditional and emerging nicotine products. While the law transposes EU Directive 2022/2100, its most notable feature is the formal inclusion of nicotine pouches under tobacco-style rules, a category previously unregulated. Health authorities have welcomed the measure, whereas business groups have expressed concerns over potential economic impacts.

Under the new law, nicotine pouches are now subject to advertising bans, sales restrictions to minors, labelling and notification requirements, and a strict nicotine cap of 0.048 mg per pouch or per gram. Additives such as caffeine and CBD are also prohibited. The use of these products will be restricted in public spaces, particularly in areas frequented by young people. These measures aim to curb access and prevent the perception of nicotine pouches as harmless alternatives.

The new bill also “bans flavorings for heated tobacco products and requires health warnings on their packaging. It also sets out the rules for the labelling, presentation, and marketing of these products, including electronic cigarettes and nicotine-free liquids. Vending machines will now have to display health warnings and will no longer be allowed to display promotional graphics. Cigarette packs may only be sold in multiples of five, a measure aimed at limiting fragmented sales and making consumption less accessible to younger people,” according to Delano.

Public health organizations hailed the legislation as a necessary step to protect youth and curb addiction; however, the Chamber of Commerce criticized the rules as overly restrictive, warning that the low nicotine limit could function as a de facto ban, potentially fostering black market sales and cross-border purchases. The law will take effect on the first day of the month following its publication in the Journal Officiel, with vending machine display requirements delayed by three months.