Vapers’ Alliance Challenges WHO Ahead of COP11

As the World Health Organization’s COP11 tobacco-control conference approaches, the World Vapers’ Alliance (WVA) is calling for consumers to be heard, projecting messages onto the venue demanding inclusion in policy discussions. WVA Director Michael Landl criticized the event as “an echo chamber stuck in outdated, anti-science thinking.”

“Harm reduction isn’t a marketing ploy, it’s a public health necessity supported by hard data,” Landl said. “Consumers’ lives matter more than ideology or the views of wealthy WHO donors like Michael Bloomberg. It’s time consumers got a real seat at the table.”

The group warned that WHO proposals to ban flavored vaping, cap nicotine levels, and raise taxes ignore scientific evidence that vaping and nicotine pouches are less harmful alternatives for smokers. WVA’s Liza Katsiashvili cautioned that bans and high taxes would only drive consumers to cigarettes or black markets, urging delegates to “listen to the facts, not ideology.” The WVA’s “Voices Unheard – Consumers Matter” campaign calls for governments to prioritize evidence-based regulation and give consumers a voice in global tobacco policy.