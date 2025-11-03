Korea Enforces New Law Regarding Tobacco Ingredients

Starting November 1, South Korea began requiring tobacco companies to test and disclose harmful substances in their products under the new “Act on the Management of Harmfulness of Tobacco.” All manufacturers and importers — including those of cigarettes, heated tobacco, and e-cigarettes — must test products through certified labs every two years and submit results by October 15 annually. Existing products must be tested by January 2026, with public disclosure of results expected in the second half of next year.

Health Minister Chung Eun-kyung said the system will support evidence-based smoking prevention, while Food and Drug Safety Minister Oh Yu-kyoung pledged transparent communication with the industry to ensure smooth rollout.