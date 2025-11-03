Maldives Implements First Generational Tobacco Ban

The Maldivian government enacted landmark amendments to its Tobacco Control Act, introducing a generational ban on tobacco use. Effective immediately, individuals born on or after January 1, 2007, are prohibited from using tobacco, and vendors are barred from selling tobacco to anyone under 21 or within the generational cutoff. Maldives becomes the world’s first nation to permanently prohibit a generation from smoking.

The legislation also imposes a nationwide ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, including their use, possession, importation, and manufacture. President Mohamed Muizzu said the measures reflect his vision of fostering a “competent, morally upright, and diligent citizenry.”