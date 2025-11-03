Zimbabwe Sees Steep Decline in Registered Tobacco Farmers for Next Season

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) announced that 82,965 farmers registered to grow tobacco for the 2025/26 season, with the registration deadline closing October 31. Both new and returning growers are required to pay a $10 registration fee before starting production. Farmers who miss the deadline now face penalties — ranging from $10 to $90, depending on how late they register.

According to The Herald, the TIMB announced more than 126,000 registered tobacco growers for the 2024/25 season.

TIMB said registration is crucial for industry planning, forecasting, and maintaining market stability. The board uses the data to estimate crop size, monitor trends, and ensure smooth marketing operations. Zimbabwe remains Africa’s largest producer of flue-cured tobacco, with this year’s output reaching 355 million kilograms worth $1.2 billion.