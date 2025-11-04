AIR Partners with Snoop Dogg for New Hookah Flavors

Global hookah company AIR Limited announced a collaboration with entrepreneur Snoop Dogg to launch a premium line of Al Fakher hookah flavors. The new collection includes “Cloud 92,” “Dogg’s Delight,” “Midnight Blues,” “Tha G’z Mix” and “Money Honey,” available internationally at hookah.com

“The partnership blends Al Fakher’s expertise in hookah craftsmanship with Snoop Dogg’s cultural influence, offering premium ingredients and science-backed safety research,” the company said. AIR CEO Stuart Brazier highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation, noting $115 million invested since 2019 and over 100 active or pending patents.