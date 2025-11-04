Drew Estate Names GRE German Distributor

Drew Estate announced that, effective January 1, 2026, its cigars will be distributed in Germany by GRE Trade GmbH, part of Czech company DanCzek Teplice A.S. GRE Trade. GRE, led by Olaf Ruf, who previously managed Davidoff’s German operations, recently became the distributor of Gurkha cigars.

Drew Estate, formerly distributed in Germany by Scandinavian Tobacco Group, said the partnership aligns with its focus on innovation and premium quality. CEO Glenn Wolfson expressed optimism about expanding the brand’s presence in the German market with GRE Trade.