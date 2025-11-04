Former CSTMA Deputy Chief Indicted

Today (November 4), Zhang Tianfeng, the former deputy chief of China’s State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, was indicted on charges of accepting bribes, according to the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Zhang is accused of taking advantage of his various posts in the tobacco system to seek benefits for others, while illegally accepting significant amounts of money and gifts in return.

The case has been filed by the People’s Procuratorate of Ganzhou City, East China’s Jiangxi province, to the city’s intermediate people’s court.