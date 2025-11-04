Imperial Encourages Retailers to Respond to UK Nicotine Survey

Imperial Brands is urging UK retailers to contribute to the government’s call for evidence on the proposed retail licensing scheme for nicotine products in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The consultation, launched by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), will close December 3.

Andrew Malm, Imperial’s UK market manager, emphasized that the survey is a key opportunity for retailers to shape policy, ensure fair competition, and address challenges such as illicit sales and age verification compliance. The proposed licensing scheme aims to regulate the sale of tobacco and nicotine products, protecting both legitimate retailers and consumers.

Retailers can participate by completing the online survey, providing their insights to influence the design and implementation of the new regulatory framework.