Thailand’s Cabinet approved amendments to the Tobacco Products Control Act, targeting e-cigarettes, on October 28, four days after Queen Sirikit’s passing, raising concerns over rushed policymaking during the national mourning period. Anti-vaping groups proposed a total ban to the House of Senators, which accepted it with minimal scrutiny before forwarding it to the Cabinet, which then tasked the Ministry of Public Health with leading a sub-committee to develop solutions within one month.

“Rushing through a total ban during national mourning demonstrates either disorganization or deliberate predatory timing,” said Asa Saligupta, president of Ends Cigarette Smoking Thailand. “Entrusting the process to those with clear biases risks outcomes that sideline evidence.”​

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) warned that the ban ignores evidence-based approaches, risks driving adults to unregulated products, and overlooks safer alternatives like refillable devices and heat-not-burn options. Vaping users in Thailand have grown from 78,000 in 2021 to over 400,000 in 2024.

CAPHRA urged policymakers to focus on regulated harm-reduction strategies, environmental considerations, and using taxes on legal vaping products to protect youth, rather than prioritizing strict FCTC compliance at the expense of adult public health.