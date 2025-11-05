Turning Point Reports Strong Q3 2025

Turning Point Brands, Inc. posted third-quarter 2025 net sales of $119.0 million, up 31.2% year-over-year, driven by Stoker’s segment growth of 80.8%. Gross profit rose 39.7% to $70.4 million, while net income increased 70.3% to $21.1 million, the company said today (November 5).

The company highlighted Modern Oral sales of $36.7 million, up 628% from last year, with U.S. white pouch production lines expected to qualify in H1 2026. The Zig-Zag segment saw a 10.5% decline, mainly due to the Clipper business wind-down.

TPB ended Q3 with $201.2 million in cash, total liquidity of $267.8 million, and net debt of $98.8 million. The company raised $97.5 million through its ATM offering to accelerate Modern Oral growth.

For full-year 2025, TPB raised Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $115–120 million and Modern Oral sales forecast to $125–130 million.