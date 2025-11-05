UK Public Strongly Backs Regulation of Nicotine Pouches, Survey Finds

A new survey from Northerner found that the British public overwhelmingly supports stricter regulation of nicotine pouches and stronger safeguards for young people overall, as the government prepares to advance the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. According to the survey, 84% of respondents want the government to introduce new rules governing nicotine pouches, aligning their regulation with that of cigarettes and vapes. A further 82% support a licensing scheme for vape sales, while 81% back age restrictions on social media, and 75% approve of mandatory ID checks for online pornography.

Markus Lindblad, head of external affairs at Northerner, said the results show strong alignment between the public, government, and responsible retailers.

“At the moment, a legal loophole means that there is no minimum age limit on the purchase of nicotine pouches, and this has been exploited by unscrupulous retailers,” Lindblad said. “This survey shows that the public wants action, and there is strong support for the government’s move to close this loophole through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.”