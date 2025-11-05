Vaping Overtakes Smoking in UK

For the first time, the number of adults in Britain who vape has surpassed those who smoke traditional cigarettes, according to new figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) yesterday (November 4). The ONS reported that 10% of adults (around 5.4 million people) in Great Britain used e-cigarettes daily or occasionally in 2024, overtaking the 9.1% (4.9 million) who still smoke. Cigarette smoking has now fallen to its lowest level since records began in 2011.

Public health specialist Professor John Ashton said “many people are vaping but haven’t stopped smoking.” He cautioned that the long-term effects of vaping remain unknown and that youth uptake is becoming a growing concern. While smoking rates among young adults (18–24) have plummeted from 25.7% in 2011 to 8.1% in 2024, vaping remains most common in the 16–24 age group at 13%.