KT&G Reports Record Q3 Results, Raises Annual Outlook

KT&G reported record-high third-quarter results, with revenue up 11.6% year-on-year to KRW 1.83 trillion ($1.3 billion) and operating profit rising 11.4% to KRW 465.3 billion ($321 million), the highest in five years. Strong global cigarette sales — up 24.9% — drove growth, while domestic and next-generation product sales remained solid, the company said.

KT&G raised its annual revenue and profit guidance to double-digit growth and reaffirmed shareholder returns, including a KRW 6,000 ($4.14) minimum dividend per share and KRW 260 billion ($179 million) in stock buybacks.

The company continues to move forward with plans to expand its nicotine pouch business through a joint acquisition of Another Snus Factory with Altria by year-end.