Most Shops Comply with Abu Dhabi Tobacco and Vape Regulations

Abu Dhabi authorities report strong compliance among local businesses following inspections of commercial establishments in 2025. Of 1,661 field visits and 21 targeted inspection campaigns, only two shops were shut down and 61 warnings issued for minor violations related to tobacco and e-cigarette sales. The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA) focused on stores near schools to protect community health and ensure legal adherence. Violations included displaying tobacco at checkout, home delivery, and sales to minors.

ADRA Director-General Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori emphasized that the low number of infractions reflects widespread compliance and the success of awareness campaigns.