Russia’s FSB Shuts Down Major Illegal Vape Supplier in Tula Region

Working in Russia’s Tula region, Federal Security Service (FSB) officers dismantled a large-scale operation in a warehouse containing counterfeit nicotine products worth over 500 million rubles ($6 million). Authorities said a 27-year-old resident organized the sale of unmarked electronic cigarettes, vapes, and liquids in violation of labeling laws. A criminal case has been opened against him for trafficking unmarked goods on a particularly large scale. The investigation continues to trace the supply network and distribution channels.