Universal Announces New Board Member

Universal Corporation appointed Gregory A. Trojan to its board of directors, effective immediately. Trojan brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the restaurant, retail, and consumer products sectors. He previously served as CEO of BJ’s Restaurants from 2013 to 2021 and was a board member until September 2025. His past roles include CEO of Guitar Center and House of Blues Entertainment, along with senior positions at PepsiCo. He currently serves on the boards of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and CEC Brands, LLC (parent of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza).

Universal chairman, president, and CEO Preston D. Wigner said Trojan’s strategic and operational expertise will support the company’s growth priorities across its tobacco and ingredients platforms.