Netherlands Increases Fines for Illegal Vape and Cigarette Sales

The outgoing Dutch government plans to sharply increase fines for the illegal sale of vapes and cigarettes starting July 1, 2026, pending parliamentary approval, Dutch News reported today. Under the proposal, first-time offenders will face a €2,040 fine, rising to €3,060 for a second offence. Large companies with over 50 employees could be fined €4,040.

Caretaker Health Minister Judith Tielen said the move sends a strong warning: “Selling illegal vapes will cost you dearly, even for a first offence.” Illegal vape and cigarette sales remain widespread in the Netherlands, particularly online and in small shops, despite bans on sales to minors and flavored vapes