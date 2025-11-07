Universal Reports Strong First-Half 2026, Announced Dividend

Universal Corporation reported a 3% rise in revenue for the first half and 6% growth for Q2 FY2026, driven by higher tobacco processing volumes and stronger ingredient sales. Operating income rose 18% in the first half to $102 million, though it declined 2% in the second quarter to $68 million, reflecting product mix and currency impacts. Net income increased 64% year-over-year to $43 million.

The Tobacco Operations segment posted a 2% revenue increase to $1.16 billion, with stronger processing volumes and earlier shipments. Ingredients Operations revenue grew 11% to $184 million, supported by continued demand for value-added products despite higher fixed costs and soft consumer demand.

CEO Preston Wigner said Universal delivered “strong operational performance” and remains “well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities” in both tobacco and ingredients businesses. The company also advanced its sustainability goals, expanding solar power use across multiple sites as part of its transition to renewable energy.

Universal’s board of directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on the shares of the company, payable February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2026.