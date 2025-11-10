AIR Taking its Shisha Public on Nasdaq in 2026

Shisha and inhalation technology company Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR) announced an agreement with Cantor Equity Partners to become publicly listed on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “AIIR” in the first half of 2026. Founded in the UAE, AIR owns Al Fakher, “the world’s largest shisha brand by sales volume, holding over 60% of the U.S. market.” In 2023, the company launched OOKA, “the world’s first pod-based, charcoal-free electronic shisha device, aimed at modernizing traditional shisha use.”

AIR reported $375 million in net revenue and $150 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2024, underscoring strong financial performance. The company said its planned U.S. listing will enhance global visibility, attract international capital, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation.