TobaccoReporter logo

Experts Urge Malaysia to Embrace THR

Malaysia continues to struggle with smoking, according to Dr. Arifin Fii, president of the Advanced Centre for Addiction Treatment Advocacy (ACATA), with roughly 20% of adults (4 million people) still smoking despite strict laws and high taxes. He argues that embracing tobacco harm reduction (THR) through vaping and other non-combusted nicotine products could accelerate progress toward a smoke-free nation.

Drawing lessons from Sweden, where THR strategies helped reduce smoking rates to between 5.6% and 8%, Fii said countries that restrict vaping, such as Ireland, the Netherlands, and Denmark, have seen little improvement. Evidence shows vaping is at least 95% less harmful than smoking and can serve as a transition tool for smokers, he said.

Fii criticized Malaysia’s current approach, which treats all nicotine products as equally harmful, arguing that risk-proportionate regulation could reduce smoking prevalence while protecting youth. He called for clear frameworks, stricter enforcement of underage access, and policies grounded in science rather than prohibition. By adopting evidence-based harm reduction, Fii said Malaysia could follow Sweden and the UK in reducing smoking-related deaths, healthcare costs, and tobacco-related harm while giving smokers safer alternatives.

More posts