Altria, NJOY Sue U.S. ITC for ‘Unconstitutional’ Process Amid Juul Patent Fight

Altria Group Inc. and its NJOY vaping subsidiary filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of Virginia on November 7, challenging the constitutionality of the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) administrative law judge (ALJ) appointment process. According to Bloomberg Law, the companies argue that ITC ALJs are “inferior officers” who must be appointed by the president, a court, or a department head — not by the ITC chair alone — as required by the Constitution’s Appointments Clause and Article II.

Altria and NJOY further contend that the agency’s removal protections for ALJs violate the separation of powers and that the ITC’s adjudicative process deprives them of their Article III and Seventh Amendment rights to a jury trial. The suit seeks to block a pending ITC patent case brought by Juul Labs Inc.

Juul’s complaint, originally filed in June 2023, accused NJOY of importing and selling vaping devices that infringe four Juul vaporizer patents. On January 29, 2025, the ITC issued a final determination finding that NJOY’s products infringed the asserted patents and imposed a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist orders against NJOY and Altria. Those orders were set to take effect March 31, 2025, unless overturned by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

In parallel, Altria and NJOY launched their own ITC action against Juul, but the commission terminated that case on March 3, 2025, ruling that Juul did not infringe the patents asserted by Altria.