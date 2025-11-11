Arturo Fuente Secures New Cameroon Wrapper Supply Through Universal

Arturo Fuente confirmed a new partnership with Universal Leaf Tobacco Co. as its new Cameroon wrapper supplier following its split from longtime partner M. Meerapfel Söhn, according to Cigar Aficionado. Company leader Carlos Fuente Jr. spoke with the magazine recently at Big Smoke in Las Vegas, and assured consumers the brand will have ample Cameroon wrapper supply for years to come. He said the first shipment arrived at Fuente’s Dominican Republic factory.

In a video released by the company, Fuente Jr. addressed recent rumors about shortages, emphasizing Fuente’s long-term reserves and commitment to quality.

“There’s a big concern from rumors that have been spread about us not receiving Cameroon and us not having Cameroon available for your favorite cigars,” he said. “Early this week, we received an entire 40-foot container, [a] refrigerated container of African Cameroon wrapper. My friends, we have African Cameroon wrapper for years to come.”