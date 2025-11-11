Bill Introduced to Allow FDA to Destroy Illicit Chinese Tobacco Products

Last week, Senator John Cornyn and Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, joined by Senator Martin Heinrich and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, introduced the “Ensuring the Necessary Destruction of Illicit Chinese Tobacco Act,” also referred to as the “END Illicit Chinese Tobacco Act” (END). The legislation would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and allow the Secretary of Health and Human Services the authority to seize and destroy adulterated, misbranded, or counterfeit tobacco products, including vapes and e-cigarettes, imported from China, specifically giving the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authority to do so.

“By giving the FDA destruction authority over these imports, this legislation would turn off the spigot of illicit e-cigarettes and vapes flowing from China and address the public health crisis sweeping across our nation,” Sen. Cornyn said.

Lawmakers cited the public health risks posed by counterfeit products, which dominate illicit youth-used e-vapor brands. The END Act would extend the FDA’s existing destruction powers, currently applied to certain drugs and medical devices, to tobacco products.

“We have seen too many illegal vapes slipping through the enforcement cracks, posing health and safety risks to Americans,” said Rep. Van Duyne. “The END Act will give federal agencies the tools that they need to destroy these counterfeit or misbranded goods before they reach our shelves.”

The bill is supported by major health organizations—including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, American Heart and Lung Associations—and industry groups like 7-Eleven and Altria.

The bill has been introduced, but no date for markup or committee hearing has been publicly posted thus far.