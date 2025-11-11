European Patent Office Sides with Nicoventures on Vape Dispute

The European Patent Office’s Board of Appeal upheld British American Tobacco subsidiary Nicoventures Trading Ltd.’s vape patent EP3354144, rejecting a challenge by Philip Morris Products S.A., according to Law360. The board found that the patent’s method—activating a heater based on predetermined parameters independent of puff counts—was “inventive.” It also ruled that the patent’s description of vaporization without combustion and general thermal insulation was sufficiently supported by the original filing.

Additionally, the board clarified that the term “predetermined period of use” referred to a fixed timeframe, not puff duration, distinguishing it from prior patents. All of Philip Morris’s objections were dismissed.