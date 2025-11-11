Irish Tobacco Hike ‘Plucked Out of the Air,’ Court Told

The Convenience Stores & Newsagents Association (CSNA) has challenged new tobacco licensing fees in Ireland, claiming they are “plucked out of the air” and disproportionately impact smaller retailers. The 2024 regulations, introduced under the Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Act 2023 by former health minister Stephen Donnelly, raise fees from the old €50 one-off registration to €1,800 for combined tobacco and nicotine products, payable on every renewal. Retailers cannot pass the cost to consumers.

CSNA argued the fees are arbitrary, lack evidential basis, and exceed the minister’s powers, while the government contends the fees are part of a long-standing policy to reduce tobacco availability. In court, CSNA sought to cross-examine Claire Gordon, Department of Health principal officer, over her affidavit explaining the policy, but Justice Rory Mulcahy rejected the request, noting the retailers can challenge her evidence but cannot investigate beyond it.