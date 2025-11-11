PM Korea’s IQOS ‘Seletti Edition’ Sells Out in First Week

Philip Morris Korea announced that its limited edition IQOS ILUMA i × Seletti collection, launched in collaboration with Italian design brand Seletti, sold out nationwide within a week. Pre-sales began October 28 for IQOS Club Platinum and Gold members, with the official release on October 30 through IQOS.com and directly operated stores. The edition, featuring black and gold designs with Seletti’s signature patterns, quickly became a collector’s item, with the Prime model selling out on the first day of pre-sale.

Philip Morris Korea highlighted that the strong response reflects consumer appreciation for the brand’s design sensibility and value, not just sales performance. The success follows earlier limited editions like Minera, Neon, and Steve Aoki, underscoring IQOS’ ongoing strategy of blending style with technology to enhance consumer experience.