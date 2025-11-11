Universal Announces New HR Chief

Universal Corporation today (November 10) announced the appointment of Tatiana Santos Godoi as Chief Human Resources Officer. Godoi brings more than two decades of international human resources leadership experience across North America, Latin America, and global corporate functions. Prior to joining Universal, she served as vice president of human resources North America for Kerry, Inc. where she led HR for 50 sites across the U.S. and Canada, supporting approximately 6,000 employees. She previously held senior leadership roles at Kerry Latin America, Mars Incorporated, Newell Rubbermaid, Villares Metals, and LaticÍnos Bom Gosto.

“Tatiana’s appointment as Chief Human Resources Officer reflects our commitment to investing in leadership that strengthens our workforce and culture,” said Preston Wigner, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation. “Her leadership will help strengthen our organization by aligning people and culture with our business strategy, engaging and developing our workforce, and supporting our continued growth.”