Zimbabwe’s multi-billion-dollar tobacco industry is confronting a potential crisis as the World Health Organization (WHO) considers pushing for tighter global controls—and potentially a ban on tobacco production—over alleged child labor, environmental harm, and concentration of market power in financing, according to Bulawayo. If enforced, the measures could devastate Zimbabwe’s economy. Tobacco is the country’s fourth-largest foreign currency earner after gold, platinum, and remittances, generating $1.2 billion in 2025 and supporting more than 135,000 growers.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Anxious Masuka said the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and other anti-tobacco forums were intensifying efforts to discourage production in developing countries. He said such measures would not only devastate economies like Zimbabwe’s but also deepen poverty among farmers who depend on the crop. At a recent T5 Meeting in Harare, attended by regional producers including Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia, Masuka warned that anti-tobacco efforts under the FCTC threaten livelihoods and national stability. He argued that tobacco remains a legal crop and an adult-choice product, and that attempts to criminalize its production were unjustified.

Masuka said the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan—which aims to raise output to 500 million kg by 2030, increase local financing, and promote value addition—will strengthen sustainability while diversifying farmer incomes. Zimbabwe achieved a record 355 million kg harvest last season, its highest ever. However, analysts warn that if the WHO proceeds with restrictions or trade barriers, the country could face severe economic fallout, threatening export revenues and rural livelihoods amid existing inflation and drought pressures.