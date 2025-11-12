BAT Launches Year-End Vape Promotion in Korea

Today (November 12), BAT Rothmans announced a promotion for its Glo Hyper series in South Korea, running both online and in-store through the end of the year. First-time buyers can purchase devices from the Glo Hyper Series, including the flagship Glo Hyper Pro, at special discounted prices. “The Hyper Pro features an EasyView screen and TasteSelect Dial for personalized heating control, while all neo sticks use StickSeal technology to prevent tobacco leaf residue.”

A BAT Rothmans spokesperson said the year-end promotion aims to let more consumers experience the brand’s “innovative technology and differentiated experience at a reasonable price,” at the time of the year when colder weather drives people indoors. The company said surveys show odor reduction is a leading reason for smokers switching to vapes.

Government data shows e-cigarette sales in South Korea rose 8.3% year-on-year, capturing 18.4% of the total tobacco market in 2024—up from just 2.2% in 2017.