Duran Cigars Announces U.S. Return

Today (November 12), Duran Cigars announced its return to the U.S. market, opening its new headquarters and distribution center in Little Havana, Miami, a location that is also a retail cigar shop and lounge. The new space “serves as the brand’s American home base, connecting its global operations to the heart of Miami’s cigar culture.”

Founded in 2013, Roberto Duran Premium Cigars made its debut at the IPCPR Trade Show in Las Vegas, “introducing a portfolio that embodied the best of Cuban heritage and modern craftsmanship.” With a tobacco farm in Ecuador and a factory in Nicaragua, company founder, Roberto Pelayo Duran Sr., decided to focus the company’s efforts on the European and Asian markets. In its U.S. return, the company welcomes Duran’s son, Roberto Duran Jr., to the business, who will serve as a marketing and sales manager.

“Concentrating on our farm and global markets allowed us to perfect our production and strengthen our foundation,” said Duran Sr. “Now, with my son joining the business, we have the right team and structure in place to reestablish our presence in the United States while continuing to grow internationally.”