Malaysian Teens Recruited by Syndicate to Sell Vapes

Authorities and parents in Malaysia are being warned about unscrupulous syndicates recruiting teenagers to sell vapes at schools for lucrative commissions, reported China Press. Students are allegedly being hired as “runners,” and then encouraged to get their peers addicted so they can sell them devices. One independent Chinese school reportedly took action against a student caught selling vapes on campus, and staff “members were shocked when a syndicate member boldly called the school board pleading for leniency on behalf of the student.” Educational sources urged parents to monitor their children closely.