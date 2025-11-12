Vietnam Moves to Ban E-Cigarettes and Heated Tobacco

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health proposed adding e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products to the list of prohibited business activities in the draft amended Law on Investment, aligning with National Assembly Resolution No. 173/2024/QH15, which bans production, trade, import, storage, transport, and use of these products from 2025.

National Assembly Deputy Lê Hoàng Anh said that leaving e-cigarettes unregulated would expose youth to highly addictive nicotine products and provide a cover for criminals to smuggle narcotics. He emphasized the health risks, citing evidence that the devices contain carcinogens and toxic chemicals, and noted that teenagers using e-cigarettes are more likely to transition to conventional smoking.

Anh urged lawmakers to include the prohibition in Article 6 of the Investment Law, framing it as a matter of public health and national responsibility.