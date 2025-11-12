Zimbabwe Boasts 22% Increase in Tobacco Plantings

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) announced that 27,215 hectares of tobacco have been planted for the 2025-26 season, a 22% increase from last season’s 22,392 hectares that realized $1.2 billion in sales. The increase is especially good news after TIMB announced that only 66% of farmers had registered before the deadline two weeks ago.

Mashonaland East led the growth with a 41% increase, followed by Manicaland (17%) and Mashonaland West (15.4%). Midlands and Masvingo also recorded significant gains, though on smaller scales. TIMB also announced that a record 23,517 hectares of the crop would be irrigated this year, another accomplishment considering last year small-scale farmers produced over 85% of the crop.

Zimbabwe remains Africa’s largest tobacco producer and the sixth largest globally, supporting over 160,000 households and contributing more than half of the country’s agricultural exports.