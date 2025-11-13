BAT Zambia Defends ‘Utter Hypocrisy’ Criticism

British American Tobacco (BAT) was criticized for lobbying against elements of Zambia’s proposed Tobacco Control Bill, which includes restrictions similar to those already in place in the UK, home to BAT’s global headquarters. According to The Guardian, a letter from BAT Zambia to government ministers requested delays or amendments to proposed bans on advertising and sponsorship, reductions in the size of graphic health warnings, and the removal of restrictions on flavored tobacco products. The company also suggested lighter penalties for industry violations.

Health advocates, including campaigner Master Chimbala, called the company’s stance “utter hypocrisy,” noting that similar measures have long been enforced in the UK. The draft bill would expand Zambia’s regulations to include e-cigarettes and require graphic warnings covering 75% of packaging.

In response, BAT Zambia said it supports “progressive regulation” and participates in the legislative process in line with local law, emphasizing the need to balance public health goals with concerns about illicit trade and market realities.

“The company participates in the country’s legislative process in line with the relevant frameworks which provide for stakeholder participation in policymaking,” a BAT Zambia spokesperson said. “We advocate for progressive regulation to achieve intended public health goals, while acknowledging the spectrum of rights and obligations on industry, consumers, and related stakeholders.”