Dutch Hospitals Tracking ER Nicotine Cases Today

Today (November 13), hospitals across the Netherlands are recording the number of patients arriving at emergency rooms with medical problems linked to smoking, vaping, and/or snus, in a nationwide effort to measure nicotine’s impact on emergency care, NOS reports. The initiative, led by Dr. Nicole Kraaijvanger of Leiden University Medical Center, aims to provide concrete data on how nicotine use contributes to acute medical conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and chronic bronchitis.

The results of the study, supported by medical associations and prevention groups, are expected to guide future smoking and vaping policies in the Netherlands.