FDA to Allocate $200M Toward Combating Illicit Vapes

As part of the continuing resolution passed by Congress and signed yesterday (November 12) by US President Donald Trump to reopen the government, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be required to allocate at least $200 million of its $712 million in user fees toward enforcing regulations on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). Of this amount, $2 million will support a multi-agency task force, including the Justice Department and Homeland Security, aimed at cracking down on illegal ENDS products imported from China and other countries.

The FDA is also required to update its 2020 ENDS enforcement guidance within one year to include flavored disposable vapes and clarify the definition of disposable ENDS products. In addition, the law updates the Imports and Exports section of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to include tobacco products, strengthening the FDA’s authority to regulate their import alongside food, drugs, devices, and cosmetics.

The agency must provide semi-annual reports to Congress on efforts to remove illegal ENDS products from the market, with the first report due within 180 days of enactment (November 12). The FDA is also expected to submit a report detailing its work to educate retailers on which products are legally allowed for sale.