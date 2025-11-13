Philippines: Tobacco Farmers Warn of Livelihoods Threatened by WHO 

Filipino tobacco farmers are voicing strong concern ahead of the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) COP11, warning that proposed measures under Agenda Item 4.1 could devastate rural livelihoods and the wider tobacco economy. The Philippine Tobacco Growers Association (PTGA), representing 50,000 farmers, said the recommendations — including ending government support for tobacco cultivation, restricting profits, and imposing manufacturing and import quotas — could “destroy farms and entire communities.” The sector supports more than 2.1 million workers, according to the National Tobacco Administration.

PTGA President Saturnino Distor urged COP delegates to balance public health goals with economic realities, highlighting the role of the Sustainable Tobacco Enhancement Program (STEP) in promoting sustainable cultivation and linking local production to the demand for reduced-risk alternatives such as vapes and e-cigarettes.

Farmers also cited challenges from illicit trade and declining local demand, with 80% of Philippine tobacco output now exported. Distor called on policymakers to reject prohibitionist measures and instead pursue “practical, harm-reduction-based solutions,” noting the successes seen in the UK, Japan, and Sweden through regulated smoke-free products.