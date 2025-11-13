South Australia Closes 100 Stores for Selling Illicit Tobacco, Vapes

Since June 5, South Australia has issued 100 28-day closure orders to stores selling illicit tobacco and vapes, seizing products valued at approximately A$50 million ($32.5 million), including 41 million cigarettes, 140,000 vapes, and 13,585 kg of loose tobacco. The closures are part of a state-led crackdown, supported by a A$16 million ($10.4 million) illicit tobacco taskforce targeting both metropolitan and regional outlets. Two long-term closures have already been issued, with five more pending in the Magistrates Court.

The Malinauskas Government emphasized that the crackdown disrupts organized crime networks and enforces penalties of up to A$6.6 million ($4.3 million) for large-scale illicit sales, while landlords knowingly allowing such sales can face fines up to A$50,000 ($32,500).