Yocan Launches Kodo Star with Full Display Technology

Today (November 13), Yocan unveiled the Kodo Star, a compact 400mAh battery device featuring the company’s new Galaxy Full Display system, which the company says is the first of its kind in a pocket-sized vape. The device offers real-time voltage, session, and battery monitoring, with adjustable voltage from 1.8V to 4.2V, a 10-second smart preheat mode, and auto shutoff safety features. Measuring 57×23×18.5mm, the Kodo Star supports Type-C fast charging (0.8 hours) and 510 cartridges.

Available in five colors—black, white, pink, purple, and blue—the Kodo Star “targets style-conscious, on-the-go users seeking performance, portability, and precision control.”