Imperial Revenue Dips, But Delivers Strong NGP Growth

Imperial Brands announced its full-year results for the year ended September 20, highlighting continued operational momentum and robust shareholder returns, even as reported earnings faced pressure. The company posted 4.1% growth in tobacco and Next Generation Products (NGP) net revenue, driven by double-digit NGP gains, strong tobacco pricing, and stable market share across its five priority markets. Since FY20, Imperial has added 48 basis points of market share. However, reported revenue slipped 0.7%.

“We will continue to invest in consumer insights, innovation, and marketing capabilities,” said Imperial CEO Lukas Paravicini. “We will also continue to make deliberate, focused choices about which opportunities we pursue, and develop a simpler, more efficient, and more agile organization.”

NGP performance remained a standout, with net revenue climbing 13.7% and reported NGP revenue up 14.9%, fueled by oral nicotine growth in the U.S. and Europe and share gains across all smoke-free categories. Adjusted operating profit rose 4.6%, though reported operating profit fell 1.8%. Adjusted earnings per share increased 9.1%, supported by profit growth and share count reduction, while reported EPS dropped 16.5%.

Cash generation remained strong, with free cash flow of £2.7 billion, largely driven by the combustibles business. Shareholder returns were a key focus: the FY25 dividend rose 4.5%, and a £1.25 billion buyback was completed. Over FY21–FY25, Imperial returned £10 billion to shareholders, and a new £1.45 billion buyback for FY26 has already commenced.