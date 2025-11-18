Ireland Considering Disposable Vape Ban, Wider Nicotine Controls

The Irish Government is considering new legislation that would ban the retail sale of single-use or disposable vapes, amid growing concerns over youth uptake and the rapid evolution of nicotine products. According to The Journal, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is seeking Cabinet approval for the publication of the Public Health (Single-Use Vapes) Bill 2025, which would outlaw the products six months after becoming law.

In addition to the vape ban, MacNeill is pushing for broader regulation of nicotine products through amendments to the Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill. The changes would extend oversight to nicotine pouches, which are currently outside existing tobacco and vaping legislation.

Public health advocates, including the Irish Cancer Society, have criticized the government for being slow to regulate new nicotine products. In August, the Society warned that the lack of oversight risked exposing young people to addictive substances.