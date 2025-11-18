Laos Vape Ban Crackdown Affects 759,000 Online Members

The Lao Ministry of Health, with support from WHO and Meta, shut down 288 online e-cigarette stores with more than 759,000 members, intensifying enforcement of the country’s 2021 ban on vaping products. Officials hailed the move as a public health success, but industry voices warn that consumers are being left without regulated alternatives.

“Digital platforms must not become safe spaces for harmful products,” said Dr. Timothy Armstrong, WHO Representative to Lao PDR. “We are proud that these recent efforts have significantly reduced the visibility and availability of these products.”

Critics argue the crackdown pushes demand underground, forcing adult users to rely on unregulated black-market channels where product quality and safety cannot be guaranteed.