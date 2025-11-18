PCA Fighting N.J. Bill to Hike Premium Cigar Taxes

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) launched a campaign urging lawmakers to reject New Jersey Senate Bill No. 4820 that would increase the tax on premium cigars from 30% to 50% of the wholesale price. The PCA says the tax hike is “punitive” and “disproportionate,” with retailers saying the proposal unfairly targets adult consumers of premium cigars, who already face some of the highest tobacco taxes in the region.

Introduced by Senator Joseph Vitale (D–Middlesex) on November 6, the bill would also expand taxation on other nicotine products, including e-liquids used in vaping devices. Opponents, however, warn that the legislation would devastate New Jersey’s specialty cigar shops, many of which are small, family-owned businesses, as higher taxes would drive consumers to neighboring states or online retailers.