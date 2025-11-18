Poland Dismantles Armenian Crime Gang Running Illegal Cigarette Factories

Polish police and border guards said they dismantled a major organized crime group running three illegal cigarette factories in the Mazowieckie and Łódzkie regions. The coordinated raids led to the arrest of nine Armenian citizens and six others, with authorities seizing more than 12.7 million counterfeit cigarettes, 25 tons of tobacco, and a complete production line. Officials estimate the illicit goods were worth over 28 million zloty ($7.6 million).

Prosecutors in Łódź charged 14 suspects with operating an organized criminal group, producing illegal tobacco products, and committing tax crimes. Four face additional charges for storing or transporting cigarettes without excise stamps. While one suspect was released under police supervision, the remaining 14 were remanded in custody for three months as the investigation continues.

Authorities say the operation prevented an estimated €12.5 million in lost excise and VAT revenue. The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over Poland’s black market for tobacco, which accounted for 4.3% of total cigarette consumption in 2024, costing the state €312 million in lost tax revenue, according to a report commissioned by Philip Morris International.